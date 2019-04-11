News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America

04-11-2019
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has revealed that the band are planning to add some rarely-performed classic tracks to their upcoming North American tour in support of "Firepower."

"This will be the final leg of Priest in America for this year and the third 'Firepower' USA run," Halford tells Kirby Ray of Real Rock 99.3 St. Louis (hear audio below). "We're mixing it up. If you saw us when we came through the St. Louis area last time, we're bringing a different show this time. We've got a different stage set, costumes, lights, and, most importantly, the music. We're bringing out some real beautiful old classics that we haven't played before or we haven't in a long time. So it's gonna be a real treat."

The veteran metal band have been delivering rarely-performed tunes over the past year, including 1976's "Tyrant" and "Victim Of Changes", 1978's "Killing Machine" and "Delivering The Goods", and 1984's "Night Comes Down."

Halford explains that Priest will continue the trend when they return to North America for shows starting May 3 in Hollywood, FL. "We've probably got close to 12 or maybe 15 songs that we're knocking around in the jam room," says Halford. "That's how some of these tracks like 'Killing Machine' came out onto the live stage. 'Cause the guys would jam. I was in my room and I'm, like, 'What are they doing? Is that 'Killing Machine'? I haven't heard that in, like, 30 years.' And I go in. I'm, like, 'Yeah. It's 'Killing Machine'. It sounds good. Let's try it out.' And we played it live, and the fans were loving it. So I'm sure we'll put that on the setlist when we come back to St. Louis." Listen to the interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America

Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

Judas Priest Deliver Tour Debut Of 1982 Classic At Music Festival

Judas Priest Perform British Steel Rarity At Festival

Judas Priest Plan Surprises For Upcoming Tour

Judas Priest To Replace Ozzy Osbourne At Music Festival

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Historic Shows

Judas Priest, Ozzy, Scorpions Offshoot A New Revenge Stream First Song

Judas Priest Perform Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report 2018 In Review

More Judas Priest News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon- Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America- Sammy Hagar- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed- Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation- Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced- Sammy Hagar- more

Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness- Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows- Mick Jagger- more

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work- Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon

Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Rock Van Halen Classic

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Rush Announce 4LP Time Machine 2011 Package

Country Stars Tribute Earl Thomas Conley Dead At 77

The Pineapple Thief Announce North American Tour

Demons & Wizards and Lizzy Borden Announces Tour

The Darkness Announce UK And European Tour

Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Stream New Song

Singled Out: Leela James & The Truth's That Woman

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Can't Hang' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.