Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has revealed that the band are planning to add some rarely-performed classic tracks to their upcoming North American tour in support of "Firepower."

"This will be the final leg of Priest in America for this year and the third 'Firepower' USA run," Halford tells Kirby Ray of Real Rock 99.3 St. Louis (hear audio below). "We're mixing it up. If you saw us when we came through the St. Louis area last time, we're bringing a different show this time. We've got a different stage set, costumes, lights, and, most importantly, the music. We're bringing out some real beautiful old classics that we haven't played before or we haven't in a long time. So it's gonna be a real treat."

The veteran metal band have been delivering rarely-performed tunes over the past year, including 1976's "Tyrant" and "Victim Of Changes", 1978's "Killing Machine" and "Delivering The Goods", and 1984's "Night Comes Down."

Halford explains that Priest will continue the trend when they return to North America for shows starting May 3 in Hollywood, FL. "We've probably got close to 12 or maybe 15 songs that we're knocking around in the jam room," says Halford. "That's how some of these tracks like 'Killing Machine' came out onto the live stage. 'Cause the guys would jam. I was in my room and I'm, like, 'What are they doing? Is that 'Killing Machine'? I haven't heard that in, like, 30 years.' And I go in. I'm, like, 'Yeah. It's 'Killing Machine'. It sounds good. Let's try it out.' And we played it live, and the fans were loving it. So I'm sure we'll put that on the setlist when we come back to St. Louis." Listen to the interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





