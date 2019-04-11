Rush Announce 4LP Time Machine 2011 Package

(hennemusic) Rush will release the debut vinyl edition of "Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland", on June 7th. The 4LP package presents the band's April 15, 2011 set at the city's Quicken Loans Arena that saw a mix of tracks from throughout their career alongside a full album performance of the album classic, "Moving Pictures."

The 1981 record remains the band's best-selling release in the US, where it reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 4 million copies in the country.

Previously issued on Blu-ray, DVD and CD just seven months after the event, "Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland" covers a lot of musical ground over 26 tracks.

Rush's early days are represented by songs like "Working Man" from the trio's 1974 self-titled debut, "2112 Overture" from the 1976 classic "2112", and "Closer To The Heart" from 1977's "A Farewell To Kings."

The group's 1980s output is represented with performances of "Subdivisions", "Marathon", "Time Stand Still" and the title track from 1989's "Presto."

During the show, Rush also showcased its most recent work - 2007's "Snakes & Arrows" - by playing three songs from that album: "Far Cry," "Workin' Them Angels" and "Faithless."

The band also took the opportunity to treat fans to a preview of "Caravan" and "BU2B," two songs that would eventually appear on the following year's "Clockwork Angels." See the track details and watch the live video for "Tom Sawyer" from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





