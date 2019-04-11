News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Pineapple Thief Announce North American Tour

04-11-2019
The Pineapple Thief

Prog rock icons The Pineapple Thief have announced that they will be launching a full North American tour this fall that will visit the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The tour is set to kick off on November 19th in Atlanta, GA at the Variety Playhouse and is scheduled to conclude on December 14th with the final stop in Seattle, WA at Neumos.

Frontman Bruce Soord had this to say, "People have been clamoring for us to bring our show to North America since I can remember. We've completed 4 tours of Europe with this lineup with Gavin. And now we are finally able to bring it over the pond. I for one cannot wait!"

Tour Dates:
Nov 19 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Nov 20 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
Nov 21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Nov 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Nov 23 - New York City, NY - Sony Hall
Nov 24 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Nov 26 - Quebec City, Canada - Palais Montcalm
Nov 27 - Montreal, Canada - Corona Theatre
Nov 28 - Toronto, Canada - Mod Club
Nov 29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Nov 30 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
Dec 1 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Dec 3 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage
Dec 4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario del Auditorio Nacional
Dec 6 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
Dec 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Dec 9 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
Dec 10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
Dec 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Dec 13 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre
Dec 14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos


Related Stories


The Pineapple Thief Announce North American Tour

The Pineapple Thief Release 'Threatening War' Video

The Pineapple Thief Streaming New Single

The Pineapple Thief Release 'Try As I Might' Video

The Pineapple Thief Stream New Song 'Far Below'

More The Pineapple Thief News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon- Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America- Sammy Hagar- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed- Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation- Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced- Sammy Hagar- more

Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness- Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows- Mick Jagger- more

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work- Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon

Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Rock Van Halen Classic

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Rush Announce 4LP Time Machine 2011 Package

Country Stars Tribute Earl Thomas Conley Dead At 77

The Pineapple Thief Announce North American Tour

Demons & Wizards and Lizzy Borden Announces Tour

The Darkness Announce UK And European Tour

Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Stream New Song

Singled Out: Leela James & The Truth's That Woman

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Can't Hang' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.