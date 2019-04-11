|
The Pineapple Thief Announce North American Tour
Prog rock icons The Pineapple Thief have announced that they will be launching a full North American tour this fall that will visit the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The tour is set to kick off on November 19th in Atlanta, GA at the Variety Playhouse and is scheduled to conclude on December 14th with the final stop in Seattle, WA at Neumos.
Frontman Bruce Soord had this to say, "People have been clamoring for us to bring our show to North America since I can remember. We've completed 4 tours of Europe with this lineup with Gavin. And now we are finally able to bring it over the pond. I for one cannot wait!"
Tour Dates:
