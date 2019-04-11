The Pineapple Thief Announce North American Tour

Prog rock icons The Pineapple Thief have announced that they will be launching a full North American tour this fall that will visit the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The tour is set to kick off on November 19th in Atlanta, GA at the Variety Playhouse and is scheduled to conclude on December 14th with the final stop in Seattle, WA at Neumos.

Frontman Bruce Soord had this to say, "People have been clamoring for us to bring our show to North America since I can remember. We've completed 4 tours of Europe with this lineup with Gavin. And now we are finally able to bring it over the pond. I for one cannot wait!"

Tour Dates:

Nov 19 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Nov 20 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

Nov 21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Nov 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Nov 23 - New York City, NY - Sony Hall

Nov 24 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Nov 26 - Quebec City, Canada - Palais Montcalm

Nov 27 - Montreal, Canada - Corona Theatre

Nov 28 - Toronto, Canada - Mod Club

Nov 29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Nov 30 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

Dec 1 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Dec 3 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage

Dec 4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario del Auditorio Nacional

Dec 6 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Dec 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Dec 9 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Dec 10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

Dec 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Dec 13 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre

Dec 14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos





