Neil Young Making New Album With Crazy Horse

04-12-2019
Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young has revealed that he will begin recording a new album with his longtime band Crazy Horse this month ahead of a planned release later this year.

The rocker revealed the news during a recent exchange with a fan on his Archives site, in response to a request for new music amongst his ongoing archival projects.

"Crazy Horse is about to enter the studio with 11 new ones," posted Young on April 6, later adding: "The band is excited to make this new album and continue our story. We sincerely hope you enjoy our new music when it's released this year because we know we will enjoy making it. We are very excited to get started in just a few days!"

The project marks Young's first record with Crazy Horse since 2012's "Americana" and "Psychedelic Pill" releases; the band's current lineup features bassist Billy Talbot, drummer Ralph Molina, and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren in place of retired guitarist Frank Sampedro. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


