Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Has Emergency Surgery

04-12-2019
Of Mice Men

Of Mice & Men have revealed the urgent medical situation that forced them to cancel some shows this week involved frontman Aaron Pauley and that he required emergency surgery.

Pauley tweeted a statement from the band along with this message, "Thank you all for the understanding and support! I'll be able to share more info in the future, but just know that I'm safe, healthy, happy, and on the mend!"

The band wrote, "On Monday April 8th, Aaron because aware of a medical issue requiring immediate surgery. The surgery was performed yesterday without incident, and the issue is currently being evaluated.

"He has been advised that the absolute minimum recovery time is two weeks from today. Therefore we're sorry to report that we have no choice but to cancel the start of our dates with Beartooth. As it currently stands, we will now be starting the tour at So What Festival in Houston on April 27th."


