|
Pink Floyd Announce Limited Edition Colored Disc Reissue
04-12-2019
Pink Floyd Records have announced that they will be releasing a translucent blue vinyl 25th anniversary edition of the 'The Division Bell' album.
The limited edition double vinyl of the classic 1994 Pink Floyd album is set to be released on June 7th and the color of the LPs pay homage to the original blue vinyl version that was offered at the time of the album release in the 1990s.
"Playing together and starting from scratch was interesting and exciting, it kick-started the album and the process was very good, it was collaborative and felt more cohesive."
