Pink Floyd Announce Limited Edition Colored Disc Reissue

04-12-2019
Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Records have announced that they will be releasing a translucent blue vinyl 25th anniversary edition of the 'The Division Bell' album.

The limited edition double vinyl of the classic 1994 Pink Floyd album is set to be released on June 7th and the color of the LPs pay homage to the original blue vinyl version that was offered at the time of the album release in the 1990s.
'The Division Bell' was the final studio album that was recorded by the iconic band (David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright) and Gilmour said back then, "The three of us went into Britannia Row studios, and improvised for two weeks.

"Playing together and starting from scratch was interesting and exciting, it kick-started the album and the process was very good, it was collaborative and felt more cohesive."

Disc 1 Side 1
Cluster One (Richard Wright, David Gilmour)
What Do You Want From Me (Music: David Gilmour, Richard Wright - Lyrics: Polly Samson, David Gilmour)
Poles Apart (Music: David Gilmour - Lyrics: Polly Samson, David Gilmour, Nick Laird-Clowes)

Disc 1 Side 2
Marooned (Richard Wright, David Gilmour)
A Great Day For Freedom (Music: David Gilmour - Lyrics: Polly Samson , David Gilmour)
Wearing The Inside Out (Music: Richard Wright - Lyrics: Anthony Moore)

Disc 2 Side 1
Take It Back (Music: David Gilmour, Bob Ezrin - Lyrics: Polly Samson, David Gilmour, Nick Laird-Clowes)
Coming Back To Life (David Gilmour)
Keep Talking (Music: David Gilmour, Richard Wright - Lyrics: Polly Samson, David Gilmour)

Disc 2 Side 2
Lost For Words (Music: David Gilmour - Lyrics: Polly Samson, David Gilmour)
High Hopes (Music: David Gilmour - Lyrics: Polly Samson, David Gilmour)


Pink Floyd Announce Limited Edition Colored Disc Reissue

Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Division Bell Anniversary

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1968 Rarity

Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of A Series Of 1968 Performances

Pink Floyd Announce Special Reissue For Record Store Day

Pink Floyd Release Video Of 1968 performance of Astronomy Domine

Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection

Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

More Pink Floyd News

