Toto Including Unrelease Material In 'All In' Box Set

04-12-2019
Toto

Toto have announced a new CD box set entitled "All In" which will include several albums along with a previously unreleased live EP and a compilation album with never before released songs.

The box set will be released on May 24th and will include the following albums, Toto, Hydra, Turn Back, IV, Isolation, Fahrenheit, The Seventh One, Kingdom Of Desire, Tambu, Mindfields, and Toto XX.

They will be joined by that Live In Tokyo EP that was captured in 1980, as well as the 10-track compilation "Old Is News", which will include seven previously unreleased songs, along with Spanish Sea," "Alone," and "Struck By Lighting" from the band's 40 Trips Around The Sun collection.

The tracks in the new set were personally remastered by Toto along with Elliot Scheiner and the collection will also feature a 24-page booklet that will have new essays, and previously unseen photos.


