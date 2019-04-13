At The Gates Release 'The Colours Of The Beast' Video

At The Gates have released a new Costin Chioreanu created music video for their song "The Colours Of The Beast". The track comes from their latest album "To Drink From The Night Itself."

Frontman Tomas Lindbergh Redant had the following to say, "Right in time for the prestigious Roadburn Festival appearance we decided to release yet another video from the latest album.

"This time we want to focus on the heavier, grittier sound of the band, hence The Colours of the Beast. We once again worked together with Costin on this one. We talked with him that we wanted him to try to capture the dark, gloomy side of the band's music. And he succeeded, creating the, by far, most dark and twisted video we have ever released.

"We are very happy to present to you the new At The Gates video clip: The Colours of the Beast!" Watch the video here





