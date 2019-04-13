News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Steve Perry Goes Behind The Scenes Of First Video In 25 Years

04-13-2019
Steve Perry

(hennemusic) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is streaming a behind the scenes look at the making of his first official music video in nearly 25 years for the track "We're Still Here", from his latest album, "Traces."

Directed by Myriam Santos, the clip features the singer driving a shiny, black '70 Chevelle SS through the streets of Hollywood. The footage marks Perry's first official video as a solo artist since 1994's "Missing You", and his first since Journey's "When You Love A Woman" in 1996.

Perry recently released an expanded, Deluxe Edition of "Traces" that adds five songs to the project, including "October In New York", "Angel Eyes", "Call On Me", "Could We Be Somethin' Again" and "Blue Jays Fly."

The deluxe package is offered in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, and in two 180-gram 2LP vinyl versions, including one that features a collectible, limited-edition 3D lenticular cover. Watch the video clip and the official music here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


