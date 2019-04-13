Thank You Scientist Release Solar Powered Video

Prog rockers Thank You Scientist have gone solar powered for a special live video featuring DCI world champions The BlueCoats for their track "FXMLDR."

The studio version of the song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Terraformer", which is set to hit stores on June 14th. Watch the clip here.

The group had this to say, "The video is a special LIVE performance of FXMLDR, recorded using 100% solar power, courtesy of our friends at THE SUN LAB. If you're the observant type, you may notice a few hundred extra band members.

"With some frantic planning (and even more frantic arranging), we were able to meet up with DCI world champions The BlueCoats for this very special performance."

According to the announcement, the band started a relationship with The BlueCoats after they performed several TYS compositions for their 2017 concert season.





