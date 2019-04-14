News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Buck Owens Early 1970s Singles In New Collection

04-14-2019
Buck Owens

(Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings have announced that they will release Buck Owens and the Buckaroos' The Complete Capitol Singles: 1971-1975 on May 31st on CD and digitally. We were sent the following details:

The set is the third and final volume in a series chronicling every one of Buck's historic Capitol Records singles from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. Taken from the original stereo masters, The Complete Capitol Singles: 1971-1975 collects the A- and B-side to all 21 singles from that period, including nine Top Ten hits, in their original, chronological form.

Newly remastered, and featuring liner notes from author and Bakersfield country historian Scott B. Bomar, The Complete Capitol Singles: 1971-1975 presents the golden age of Buck Owens in an entirely new way.

"One of the good things that happened in 1970 was that I finally had my studio up and running in Bakersfield," said Owens of that period. "If I was in the mood to record, I'd just call the guys and tell 'em when to be there. I didn't have to deal with having to find out when Capitol's studio would be available anymore, or go to the trouble of driving down to L.A. every time we were going to record, or knowing that every minute I was recording at Capitol it was costing me money. It was still costing me money to record at my own studio, of course, but at least I wasn't billing myself at an hourly rate that would be charged against my record royalties like Capitol had done to me all those years."

From Bomar's liner notes: "Taken together, [these sides] represent a period of experimentation that reflects Owens' willingness to adapt to changing times and commercial tastes. The music presented here includes some pop-inflected country, some bluegrass, some novelty songs, some slickly polished productions, and some stripped-down ballads. In Buck's chest, however, beat a hard-driving honky-tonk heart that was never too far from the surface. The elements we associate with Buck's 1960s period are on display here, too. While his '70s output doesn't often earn the same attention as his earlier work, there is much from this period that should be celebrated."

These are the records that made Buck Owens a legend and defined the Bakersfield Sound. It's history. It's The Complete Capitol Singles: 1971-1975.

Track Listing:
Disc One
1. Bridge Over Troubled Water
2. (I'm Goin') Home
3. Ruby (Are You Mad)
4. Heartbreak Mountain
5. Rollin' in My Sweet Baby's Arms
6. Corn Likker
7. Too Old to Cut the Mustard - Buck & Buddy
8. Wham Bam - Buck & Buddy
9. Santa's Gonna Come in a Stagecoach - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
10. One of Everything You Got - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
11. I'll Still Be Waiting for You
12. Full Time Daddy
13. Made in Japan
14. Black Texas Dirt
15. Looking Back to See - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
16. Cryin' Time - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
17. You Ain't Gonna Have Ol' Buck to Kick Around No More
18. I Love You So Much It Hurts
19. In the Palm of Your Hand
20. Get Out of Town Before Sundown
21. Ain't It Amazing, Gracie
22. The Good Old Days (Are Here Again)

Disc Two
1. The Good Old Days (Are Here Again) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
2. When You Get to Heaven (I'll Be There) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
3. Arms Full of Empty
4. Songwriter's Lament
5. Big Game Hunter
6. That Loving Feeling
7. On the Cover of the Music City News
8. Stony Mountain West Virginia
9. (It's a) Monster's Holiday
10. Great Expectations (B-Side Version)
11. Great Expectations (A-Side Version)
12. Let the Fun Begin
13. 41st Street Lonely Hearts' Club
14. Weekend Daddy
15. Love Is Strange - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
16. Sweethearts in Heaven - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
17. The Battle of New Orleans
18. Run Him to the Round House Nellie (You Might Corner Him There)
19. Country Singer's Prayer
20. Meanwhile Back at the Ranch

Conqueroo submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Buck Owens Early 1970s Singles In New Collection

