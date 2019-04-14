|
Creedence Clearwater Revisited Announce Retirement
04-14-2019
Creedence Clearwater Revisited, which features CCR co-founders, Stu Cook and Doug "Cosmo" Clifford, have announced that they are retiring the group after 25 years.
They had this to say in a joint statement, "We have had so much fun with Creedence Clearwater Revisited. We've been amazed, humbled and thrilled by the reception from old and new generations of fans at our shows.
"We've been able to take the music seriously but not ourselves and travelled the world in a drama-free band. We recorded another platinum album.
"This decision is very difficult and bittersweet. It's actually hard to imagine not touring. It's not like we're going to be disbanding, but we are definitely going to be relaxing."
They still plan to announce some additional shows but their current tour routing is below:
Creedence Clearwater Revisited "Final Revival Tour" Dates
April 27 - Zacatecas, Mexico @ Plaza de las Armas
June 13 - Del Mar, California @ San Diego County Fair
June 14 - Sahuarita, Arizona @ Desert Diamond Casino
June 15 - Maricopa, Arizona @ Harrah's Phoenix Ak-Chin
June 20 - Ridgefield, Washington @ Ilani Event Center
June 21 - Snoqualmie, Washington @ Snoqualmie Casino
June 22 - Canyonville, Oregon @ Seven Feathers Hotel & Casino
June 27 - Mayetta, Kansas @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort - Great Lakes Ballroom
June 28 - Mahnomen, Minnesota @ Shooting Star Casino - Showroom
July 18 - Chicoutimi, QC Canada @ Festival Bieres du Monde de Saguenay
July 20 - Sherbrooke, QC Canada @ Fete du Lac des Nations
July 25 - Enoch, AB Canada @ River Cree Resort & Casino
July 26 - Calgary, AB Canada @ Grey Eagle Event Center
July 27 - Medicine Hat, AB Canada @ Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede
August 9 - Biloxi, Mississippi @ IP Casino Resort Spa - Studio A
August 10 - Vinton, Louisiana @Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel
September 13 - Brookville, New York @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
September 14 - Frederick, Maryland @ Great Frederick Fair
September 25 - Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up
September 26 - Bakersfield, California @ Kern County Fair
September 28 - Yakima, Washington @ Central Washington State Fair
Related Stories
Creedence Clearwater Revisited Announce Retirement
More Creedence Clearwater Revisited News