Creedence Clearwater Revisited Announce Retirement

Creedence Clearwater Revisited, which features CCR co-founders, Stu Cook and Doug "Cosmo" Clifford, have announced that they are retiring the group after 25 years.

They had this to say in a joint statement, "We have had so much fun with Creedence Clearwater Revisited. We've been amazed, humbled and thrilled by the reception from old and new generations of fans at our shows.

"We've been able to take the music seriously but not ourselves and travelled the world in a drama-free band. We recorded another platinum album.

"This decision is very difficult and bittersweet. It's actually hard to imagine not touring. It's not like we're going to be disbanding, but we are definitely going to be relaxing."



They still plan to announce some additional shows but their current tour routing is below:



Creedence Clearwater Revisited "Final Revival Tour" Dates

April 27 - Zacatecas, Mexico @ Plaza de las Armas

June 13 - Del Mar, California @ San Diego County Fair

June 14 - Sahuarita, Arizona @ Desert Diamond Casino

June 15 - Maricopa, Arizona @ Harrah's Phoenix Ak-Chin

June 20 - Ridgefield, Washington @ Ilani Event Center

June 21 - Snoqualmie, Washington @ Snoqualmie Casino

June 22 - Canyonville, Oregon @ Seven Feathers Hotel & Casino

June 27 - Mayetta, Kansas @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort - Great Lakes Ballroom

June 28 - Mahnomen, Minnesota @ Shooting Star Casino - Showroom

July 18 - Chicoutimi, QC Canada @ Festival Bieres du Monde de Saguenay

July 20 - Sherbrooke, QC Canada @ Fete du Lac des Nations

July 25 - Enoch, AB Canada @ River Cree Resort & Casino

July 26 - Calgary, AB Canada @ Grey Eagle Event Center

July 27 - Medicine Hat, AB Canada @ Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede

August 9 - Biloxi, Mississippi @ IP Casino Resort Spa - Studio A

August 10 - Vinton, Louisiana @Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel

September 13 - Brookville, New York @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

September 14 - Frederick, Maryland @ Great Frederick Fair

September 25 - Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up

September 26 - Bakersfield, California @ Kern County Fair

September 28 - Yakima, Washington @ Central Washington State Fair





