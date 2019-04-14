News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Tops $900 Million

04-14-2019
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen's 2018 biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has passed the $900 million mark at the box office worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The April 12-14 weekend added to the film's gross since its release last fall, with new totals of $216.2 million in North America and $685.2 million overseas, where a late run in China ($13.9 million) pushed its worldwide total past $900 million; it also continues to play in Japan, where it has earned $115.9 million to date.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is now the fourth highest-grossing film of all time for 20th Century Fox, behind only "Avatar" (2009), "Titanic" (1997) and "Star Wars: Episode I: Phantom Menace" (1999).

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the project - which follows Queen from their formation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - won four Academy Awards in February, including Best Actor to Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, and technical production honors in the fields of Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Film Editing. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Tops $900 Million

Queen and Country/Blues Rock Icons Team With Five Finger Death Punch

Queen and Adam Lambert announce New Zealand shows

Queen + Adam Lambert Headling Down Under

Queen Musical To Tour North America

Queensryche Announce European Tour

Queensryche Release 'Light Years' Video

Def Leppard To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall By Queen Legend

Original Member Of Queen Dies

Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death- UFO legend Paul Raymond Dead At 73- Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon- Queen- more

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show- Queen and Country/Blues Rock Icons Team With Five Finger Death Punch- Steve Perry- more

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion- Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Has Emergency Surgery- Foreigner's Lou Gramm Guests On New Alan Parsons Song- more

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon- Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America- Sammy Hagar- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death

UFO legend Paul Raymond Dead At 73

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Tops $900 Million

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Announce Retirement

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Goes Vegas For Podcast

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streaming New Song

Video From Whitesnake Flesh And Blood Tour Launch Goes Online

Buck Owens Early 1970s Singles In New Collection

Singled Out: Echo 2 Locate's High

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show

Queen and Country/Blues Rock Icons Team With Five Finger Death Punch

Steve Perry Goes Behind The Scenes Of First Video In 25 Years

The Raconteurs Streaming Another New Song

Greta Van Fleet's Lollapalooza Brazil Performance Goes Online

Thank You Scientist Release Solar Powered Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.