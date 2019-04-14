|
Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Tops $900 Million
(hennemusic) Queen's 2018 biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has passed the $900 million mark at the box office worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The April 12-14 weekend added to the film's gross since its release last fall, with new totals of $216.2 million in North America and $685.2 million overseas, where a late run in China ($13.9 million) pushed its worldwide total past $900 million; it also continues to play in Japan, where it has earned $115.9 million to date.
"Bohemian Rhapsody" is now the fourth highest-grossing film of all time for 20th Century Fox, behind only "Avatar" (2009), "Titanic" (1997) and "Star Wars: Episode I: Phantom Menace" (1999).
Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the project - which follows Queen from their formation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - won four Academy Awards in February, including Best Actor to Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, and technical production honors in the fields of Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Film Editing. Read more here.
