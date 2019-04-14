News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




UFO legend Paul Raymond Dead At 73

04-14-2019
UFO

UFO legend Paul Raymond (keyboardist and guitarist) died from a heart attack on Saturday, April 13th, at the age of 73 years old, according to his life partner Sandra.

Sandra broke the news to fans with the following Facebook post on Saturday, "Hi to all the fans and people who knew Paul! This is Sandra, Paul's life partner speaking:

"With a desperate and broken heart, fully in tears and pains that feel like they will kill me I have to tell you that my most beautiful and beloved darling Paul Raymond has passed away today.

"The doctors we're trying to reanimate him and with success at first but then his system shot down again and there was nothing more they could do for him, he died of a heart attack.

"He absolutely enjoyed the last couple of weeks touring with UFO in the UK and Ireland and he was looking forward to the rest of this year's tour. This photo was taken last Wednesday when we checked out of our last hotel before coming back to Germany!

"I will always love him and I hope he will rest in piece until I'll see him again on the other side!!! I love you so much Paul Sandra."

Aside from UFO, who he played off and off with since the 1970s including on their landmark "Lights Out" album, Paul was also known from his time playing with Chicken Shack, Waysted, MSG and Savoy Brown.

His friend and UFO bandmate Pete Way paid tribute with the following, "I've just heard the sad news of Paul Raymond's passing. I won't pretend that we were always the best of friends but I am completely shattered to hear this. My sincere condolences go out to his family, particularly Sandra. I'm gonna miss you mate! Sleep tight."


