Video From Whitesnake Flesh And Blood Tour Launch Goes Online

04-14-2019
Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake launched its 2019 Flesh And Blood world tour with a pair of shows in Oklahoma over the weekend and videos from the shows have been shared online.

Opening night at the 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel in Newkirk on April 12 and an April 13 appearance at Durant's Choctaw Grand Theater both presented identical 14-song sets, with the kick-off delivering the live debut of five songs from the forthcoming album: "Gonna Be Alright", "Get Up", "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)", "Trouble Is Your Middle Name", and the lead single "Shut Up & Kiss Me."

"Thank You, Newkirk, Oklahoma!!!," tweeted David Coverdale after the debut show. "Not too shabby for a first night...A 1,000 Thanks For Your Hospitality!!!"

Due May 10, "Flesh & Blood" features 13 new tracks with Coverdale joined by a lineup featuring guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge. Read more and watch videos for the tour launch here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Video From Whitesnake Flesh And Blood Tour Launch Goes Online

