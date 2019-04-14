Video From Whitesnake Flesh And Blood Tour Launch Goes Online

(hennemusic) Whitesnake launched its 2019 Flesh And Blood world tour with a pair of shows in Oklahoma over the weekend and videos from the shows have been shared online.

Opening night at the 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel in Newkirk on April 12 and an April 13 appearance at Durant's Choctaw Grand Theater both presented identical 14-song sets, with the kick-off delivering the live debut of five songs from the forthcoming album: "Gonna Be Alright", "Get Up", "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)", "Trouble Is Your Middle Name", and the lead single "Shut Up & Kiss Me."

"Thank You, Newkirk, Oklahoma!!!," tweeted David Coverdale after the debut show. "Not too shabby for a first night...A 1,000 Thanks For Your Hospitality!!!"

Due May 10, "Flesh & Blood" features 13 new tracks with Coverdale joined by a lineup featuring guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge. Read more and watch videos for the tour launch here.

