Blues Icon Joe Louis Walker Releasing New Concert Film (Glass Onyon) Cleopatra have announced a May 10th release date for blues legend Joe Louis Walker's brand new concert film "Viva Las Vegas Live". We were sent the following details: Directed by Brent Backhus, this stunning 85-minute concert was captured in all its glory at the infamous Boulder Station Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada last summer during Walker's 2018 U.S. tour. Joe Louis Walker's career has spanned nearly six decades - and 24 studio albums - since first picking up the guitar at his childhood home in San Francisco at the young age of eight. Joining the local musicians' union in his early teens enabled young Joe to perform publicly with the likes of John Lee Hooker, Buddy Miles, Thelonious Monk, Willie Dixon, Nick Lowe, John Mayall, Muddy Waters and even Jimi Hendrix. By the late 1980s and into the 1990s, Walker had already collaborated with and performed with multi-Grammy Award winning artists such as B.B. King (on King's Blues Summit album) and James Cotton (on Cotton's Deep In The Blues album) as well as enjoying the rare honor to perform at the Presidential Inauguration of President George H. Bush. In 2013, Walker was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, later being nominated in four categories for a Blues Music Award. In 2015, his album Everybody Wants A Piece was nominated for a Grammy Award in the "Best Contemporary Blues Album" category. Viva Las Vegas Live will be available on global digital platforms along with the home entertainment version that will be packaged in a gorgeous, four-panel, 2 Disc Digipack containing a DVD and audio CD of the concert. The all-region DVD's bonus features include an exclusive interview with Walker that was filmed backstage at the venue plus a rare, behind the scenes slideshow of Joe and his band as they prepare to storm through ten, smoking tracks in front of their adoring live audience. A stand-alone, limited-edition colored 12" Vinyl LP version of the concert will be released separately this summer on the Cleopatra Blues Label imprint. Viva Las Vegas Live Track Listing:

I'm Not Messin' Around

Young Girls Blues

Sugar Mama

Do You Love Me?

In The Morning

Soldier for Jesus

You Don't Love Me Girl

Black & Blue

Too Drunk To Drive Drunk

Like It This Way Glass Onyon submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

