King's X Recording First New Album In Over A Decade King's X have announced that they have entered the recording studio with producer Michael Parnin (Rage Against the Machine, Andrew Lloyd Webber) to work on their first new album in over a decade. The band is recording the effort at Blacksound Studio in Pasadena, Ca and will be releasing the record under their recent announced deal with Golden Robot Records dUg Pinnick had this to say, "Good question! I haven't thought about it much, been super busy. But got a ton of tunes to submit. I never know what to expect. I'm always surprised when it's done and can see it as a whole picture. And we're making a record after how long?! I've been waiting for this to happen for a very long time, and I'm totally looking forward to it."



Jerry Gaskill also offers, "It's been a while since we've made a record together. I go back and forth between excitement and fear. But when it gets right down to it, I think excitement wins. I look forward to sharing all of our ideas together and seeing what comes of it all. If nothing else, it will be the next KING'S X record."



Michael Parnin added, "A great story in the making... As a huge fan of the band from the beginning, I am unbelievably excited to work on the next long-awaited chapter. Some of my favorite and most artistically rewarding projects have been working with dUg over the past 10 years, namely "Strum Sum Up" and the fun Hendrix Tribute Album we did together... Likewise, I'm honored and looking forward to working with Jerry and Ty who are each masters of their craft."

