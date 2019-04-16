|
King's X Recording First New Album In Over A Decade
King's X have announced that they have entered the recording studio with producer Michael Parnin (Rage Against the Machine, Andrew Lloyd Webber) to work on their first new album in over a decade.
The band is recording the effort at Blacksound Studio in Pasadena, Ca and will be releasing the record under their recent announced deal with Golden Robot Records
dUg Pinnick had this to say, "Good question! I haven't thought about it much, been super busy. But got a ton of tunes to submit. I never know what to expect. I'm always surprised when it's done and can see it as a whole picture. And we're making a record after how long?! I've been waiting for this to happen for a very long time, and I'm totally looking forward to it."
