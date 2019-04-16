News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




September Mourning Announces Dates with Rob Zombie and More

04-16-2019
September Mourning

September Mourning has announced that they will be playing some assorted live dates this spring with Rob Zombie, Hed PE and Kottonmouth Kings.

They will be supporting Rob Zombie during upcoming shows in Miami Beach, Louisville, and New Orleans. The dates will Kottonmouth Kings are set for Harrison, OH and Flint, MI and a one-off appearance with Hed PE will be taking place in Charlotte, NC.

Emily Lazar (aka September) had this to say, "We are honored for the opportunity to collect souls with the legendary Rob Zombie as well as our friends in Hed PE and Kottonmouth Kings in select cities. We look forward to meeting new, as well as familiar, souls once again on the road."

September Mourning Tour Dates:
4/30 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend (w/Hed PE)
5/1 - Huntsville, AL @ Sidetracks
5/3 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater (w/Rob Zombie)
5/4 - Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug
5/6 - Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace (w/Rob Zombie)
5/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans (w/Rob Zombie)
6/14 - Harrison, OH @ Blue Note (w/Kottonmouth Kings)
6/15 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop (w/Kottonmouth Kings)


