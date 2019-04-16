Singled Out: Kristen Karma's Party Heroes Canadian Electro-Pop artist Kristen Karma tells us about the new single "Party Heroes". Here is the story: Everyone's been to that party where the cool kids show up late right? Well, that's no exception here and is exactly what Party Heroes is about! When I first moved to Toronto I decided to throw a little party at my apartment, and thought it was really going well! I had always been used to smaller low-key gatherings that didn't get too out of hand, but I still wanted to make a good impression and make it as fun as I could. I started it rather early and had a good number of people show up. Just before it got to midnight a friend of mine showed up with her entourage, turned up the music and it really got started. All of a sudden those who were putting on their jackets to go home, put them back down. The furniture was moved, the strobes went on and before we knew it, it was well into the morning and everyone was still there! I knew I had to write about those who show up to the party late, and make it happen. The term Party Heroes stuck in my head and once I went into the studio to finish writing and recording it, it all just fell into place. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more right here!

