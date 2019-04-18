Druids Streaming New Album 'Druids' Online

Druids are releasing their brand new album, "Monument," this Friday (April 19th) but fans can get an early listen to the entire effort via a special online premiere.

The group teamed up with Consequence of Sound's Heavy Consequence to stream the full album online ahead of its official release tomorrow. Take a listen here.

Luke Rauch had this to say, "Monument is based on the idea of balance. I was mentally and physically a mess for such a long time that I felt it was normal.

"Once I found steady mental ground through yoga and practicing a positive mental attitude, I realized that pushing myself creatively became easier.



"The last 5 years have served as a transitional period for us creatively and personally. I feel that the record is a reflection of our growth."





