Simon Phillips Celebrates Protocol Anniversary With Box Set
04-19-2019
Drum icon Simon Phillips has just released a brand new 6-CD box set to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Protocol that features two full CDs of previously unreleased demos. We were sent the following details:
Drum legend Simon Phillips will be releasing a 6-CD box set on April 12th on Phantom Recordings. This truly deluxe set celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Protocol, the powerhouse jazz-rock vehicle for the music of legendary drummer Simon Phillips (Jeff Beck, Toto, The Who, Mike Oldfield, Hiromi). Included are all of the previous Protocol releases (I, II, III & IV), re-mastered for an even better sonic experience.
Plus two full CDs of previously unreleased demos, with the embryonic tunes that would later become finished material for the Protocol II, III & IV albums. Protocol 4, included, was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Recording.
Phillips himself composed the liner notes of a glorious 24-page booklet with historic photos, providing deep insight into the genesis of the band, the tunes and recording processes.
Previously Unreleased Demos
Disc: 5 - Protocol II & III Demos
Disc: 6 - Protocol IV Demos
