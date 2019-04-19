Simon Phillips Celebrates Protocol Anniversary With Box Set

Drum icon Simon Phillips has just released a brand new 6-CD box set to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Protocol that features two full CDs of previously unreleased demos. We were sent the following details:

Drum legend Simon Phillips will be releasing a 6-CD box set on April 12th on Phantom Recordings. This truly deluxe set celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Protocol, the powerhouse jazz-rock vehicle for the music of legendary drummer Simon Phillips (Jeff Beck, Toto, The Who, Mike Oldfield, Hiromi). Included are all of the previous Protocol releases (I, II, III & IV), re-mastered for an even better sonic experience.

Plus two full CDs of previously unreleased demos, with the embryonic tunes that would later become finished material for the Protocol II, III & IV albums. Protocol 4, included, was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Recording.

Phillips himself composed the liner notes of a glorious 24-page booklet with historic photos, providing deep insight into the genesis of the band, the tunes and recording processes.

Previously Unreleased Demos

Disc: 5 - Protocol II & III Demos

1. Wildfire

2. Funk Tune #1

3. Six Eight

4. Pump Type

5. Thirteen

6. Herbie Type

7. Ballad

8. Three Four

9. Zawinul

10. Mystery

11. Protocol Blues

12. A Perfect Flush

13. Circle Seven

14. Pilatus

15. Stir Crazy

16. Fast Five

Disc: 6 - Protocol IV Demos

1. Six Eight

2. Pentangle

3. Indian Theme

4. 7 Four Funk

5. Intro + Celtic Boogie

6. Blues

7. Ballad

8. Jan Type





