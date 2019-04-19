News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Simon Phillips Celebrates Protocol Anniversary With Box Set

04-19-2019
Simon Phillips

Drum icon Simon Phillips has just released a brand new 6-CD box set to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Protocol that features two full CDs of previously unreleased demos. We were sent the following details:

Drum legend Simon Phillips will be releasing a 6-CD box set on April 12th on Phantom Recordings. This truly deluxe set celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Protocol, the powerhouse jazz-rock vehicle for the music of legendary drummer Simon Phillips (Jeff Beck, Toto, The Who, Mike Oldfield, Hiromi). Included are all of the previous Protocol releases (I, II, III & IV), re-mastered for an even better sonic experience.

Plus two full CDs of previously unreleased demos, with the embryonic tunes that would later become finished material for the Protocol II, III & IV albums. Protocol 4, included, was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Recording.

Phillips himself composed the liner notes of a glorious 24-page booklet with historic photos, providing deep insight into the genesis of the band, the tunes and recording processes.

Previously Unreleased Demos

Disc: 5 - Protocol II & III Demos
1. Wildfire
2. Funk Tune #1
3. Six Eight
4. Pump Type
5. Thirteen
6. Herbie Type
7. Ballad
8. Three Four
9. Zawinul
10. Mystery
11. Protocol Blues
12. A Perfect Flush
13. Circle Seven
14. Pilatus
15. Stir Crazy
16. Fast Five

Disc: 6 - Protocol IV Demos
1. Six Eight
2. Pentangle
3. Indian Theme
4. 7 Four Funk
5. Intro + Celtic Boogie
6. Blues
7. Ballad
8. Jan Type


