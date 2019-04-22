|
Citizens Release 'Looking Up' Video
04-22-2019
Citizens have released a music video for their brand single "Looking Up". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Fear", which is set to be released on May 3rd.
The band had this to say about the new track, "A song for taking back the power of outlook. Who says we can't choose optimism over pessimism? One by one a chorus is forming of smiling faces dancing in gold."
Stream the video here and fans can catch the band on the road for their North American tour that will be kicking off on May 18th in Berkeley. See the dates below:
Upcoming tour dates:
