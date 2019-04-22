Citizens Release 'Looking Up' Video

Citizens have released a music video for their brand single "Looking Up". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Fear", which is set to be released on May 3rd.

The band had this to say about the new track, "A song for taking back the power of outlook. Who says we can't choose optimism over pessimism? One by one a chorus is forming of smiling faces dancing in gold."

Stream the video here and fans can catch the band on the road for their North American tour that will be kicking off on May 18th in Berkeley. See the dates below:

Upcoming tour dates:

May 18 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

May 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

May 21 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

May 23 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

May 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 25 - Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theater

May 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street - OKC

June 2 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

June 3 - Seattle, Wa @ Neumos



Fear tracklisting:

1. Fear

2. Everything for Nothing

3. Out of Sight

4. Illusion

5. Am I Brave?

6. The Wait's Not Easy

7. Looking Up

8. Past

9. I Will Always

10. Take Heart





Related Stories

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Receives Honorary Citizenship In Sarajevo

Ariana Grande Receives Honorary Manchester Citizenship

Ariana Grande To Receive Honorary Manchester Citizenship

More Citizens News

Share this article



