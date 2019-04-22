Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Teaming For Tour

Social Distortion and Flogging Molly have announced that they will be teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour this summer that will feature support from The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes.

The trek is scheduled to begin on August 13th in Dallas, TX at the Toyota Music Factory Pavilion and will be concluding on September 29th at the Mesa Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ.

Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness had this to say, "We're excited to be heading out on the road with our friends Flogging Molly this summer. It's been a long time since we've played a show together and the first time since '92 that Social Distortion has done a co-headline tour. It's going to be a lot of fun and we're all looking forward to it." See the dates here.





