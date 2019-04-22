News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

04-22-2019
The Circle

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle launched their Space Between US tour at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV on April 19th and video from the show has surfaced online.

The band opened their 19-song set with "Trust Fund Baby", the lead single from their forthcoming album, while mixing tracks from the project alongside classic tunes from Montrose, Van Halen and Led Zeppelin.

With Michael Anthony on bass, Vic Johnson on guitar and Jason Bonham on drums, Hagar and company delivered another four songs from "Space Between", including "Devil Came To Philly", "Full Circle Jam (Chump Change)", the current single, "Can't Hang", and the live debut of the show-closer "Affirmation."

Scheduled to wrap up in early June, the spring series falls in sync with the May 10 release of "Space Between", the first full studio release by the supergroup following the 2015 live package, "At Your Service." Watch video from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

