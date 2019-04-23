Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Reveals New Album Details

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has revealed more details for his forthcoming solo album "The Space Between The Shadows", which is set to hit stores on July 19th.

Stapp revealed the release date, cover art and tracklisting for the effort and had this to say, "This album comes at a time where I have empathy, instead of anger, for what the 'boy' in the video went through.

"My heart will always ache for him but as a man who's had successes, failures, four children, and a lot of support, I now identify with the boy in the last frame who sees infinite possibilities on the horizon and he finally trusts that he never really walks alone.

"The album cover is related to that concept - a boy journeys within and emerges a man with stories to tell and lessons to share."

Track Listing:

"World I Used To Know"

"Name"

"Purpose For Pain"

"Heaven In Me"

"Survivor"

"Wake Up Call"

"Face of the Sun"

"Red Clouds"

"Gone Too Soon"

"Ready To Love"

Bonus track: "Last Hallelujah"

Bonus track: "Mary Crying"





