Duff McKagan Announces European Tour

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has announced dates for a summer tour of Europe in support of his forthcoming album, "Tenderness."

Backed by album producer Shooter Jennings and his band, the bassist will begin the three-week series in Warsaw, Poland on August 22, with shows scheduled to wrap up in Milan, Italy on September 8.

Due May 31, "Tenderness" was inspired by McKagan's travels on Guns N' Roses' multi-year Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, during which he used downtime to work on the project with Jennings.

"Fortune shone my way when Shooter and I began to work on the structures of the songs," McKagan explains. "Shooter has a brilliant mind, and a seemingly endless musical catalogue bouncing around in his head that he's ready to tap into at any moment. He believed in this thing from day one, and that gave me the confidence and energy to forge on." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Streams 'Don't Look Behind You'

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals First Song From Solo Album

Guns N' Roses ' Duff McKagan Makes Special Announcement

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

More Duff McKagan News

Share this article



