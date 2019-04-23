|
Duff McKagan Announces European Tour
04-23-2019
(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has announced dates for a summer tour of Europe in support of his forthcoming album, "Tenderness."
Backed by album producer Shooter Jennings and his band, the bassist will begin the three-week series in Warsaw, Poland on August 22, with shows scheduled to wrap up in Milan, Italy on September 8.
Due May 31, "Tenderness" was inspired by McKagan's travels on Guns N' Roses' multi-year Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, during which he used downtime to work on the project with Jennings.
"Fortune shone my way when Shooter and I began to work on the structures of the songs," McKagan explains. "Shooter has a brilliant mind, and a seemingly endless musical catalogue bouncing around in his head that he's ready to tap into at any moment. He believed in this thing from day one, and that gave me the confidence and energy to forge on." See the dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Duff McKagan Announces European Tour
Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Streams 'Don't Look Behind You'
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details
Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals First Song From Solo Album
Guns N' Roses ' Duff McKagan Makes Special Announcement
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album
Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood