Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show
04-26-2019
(hennemusic) Aerosmith are sharing an update on the status of drummer Joey Kramer after the rocker missed an April 23 show as part of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM's Park Theater.
While no details were originally provided by the Boston band for the absence - which saw Kramer's tech, John Douglas, perform in his place that night - the group's management issued a statement on the situation to Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes.
"From @Aerosmith management," tweeted John Katsilometes on Thursday. "'@joeykramer had a minor accident and is totally fine, but he hurt his shoulder in the process so he won't be playing tomorrow.'" Tomorrow meaning Friday @ParkTheaterLV. No other information at this time."
The Friday, April 26 appearance will wrap up the first series of Aerosmith residency shows this week, with the band set to return for more dates in June, July, and later in the year. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
