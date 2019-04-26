|
New Years Day Announce North American Headline Tour
New Years Day have announced aNorth American headline tour this summer that they will be launching in support of their brand new studio album "Unbreakable".
The Unbreakable tour will feature direct support from Diamante and Savage After Midnight will be the opening act. The trek kicks off on June 13th in Fresno at Strummers.
singer Ash Costello had this to say, "We are SO excited to finally be headlining on our own tour. We put a lot of thought in who we'd like to share this monumental moment with and it wasn't a very hard decision, because we are thrilled to be taking out another woman of rock, Diamante, the ice to my fire! no doubt this is going to be a killer show!" See the dates below:
June 13 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
June 14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
June 16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
June 17 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
June 20 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
June 21 - Dallas, TX - Trees
June 23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
June 25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
June 26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
June 29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
July 1 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
July 2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
July 4 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus
July 5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club
July 6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
July 9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
July 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
July 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
July 13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater
July 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
July 16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
July 19 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
August 2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater
