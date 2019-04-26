New Years Day Announce North American Headline Tour New Years Day have announced aNorth American headline tour this summer that they will be launching in support of their brand new studio album "Unbreakable". The Unbreakable tour will feature direct support from Diamante and Savage After Midnight will be the opening act. The trek kicks off on June 13th in Fresno at Strummers.



singer Ash Costello had this to say, "We are SO excited to finally be headlining on our own tour. We put a lot of thought in who we'd like to share this monumental moment with and it wasn't a very hard decision, because we are thrilled to be taking out another woman of rock, Diamante, the ice to my fire! no doubt this is going to be a killer show!" See the dates below: June 13 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

June 14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

June 16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

June 17 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

June 20 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

June 21 - Dallas, TX - Trees

June 23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

June 26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

June 29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

July 1 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

July 2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

July 4 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus

July 5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

July 6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

July 9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

July 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

July 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

July 13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater

July 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

July 16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

July 19 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

August 2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

