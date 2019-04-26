News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Collective Soul's Right As Rain

04-26-2019
Collective Soul

Collective Soul just released their new song " "Right As Rain" from their forthcoming album "Blood" (which comes out on June 21st.) E. Roland had the following to say about the song and the new album title:

'Right As Rain' is a phrase I had for a while. It was one my grandmother used to tell me about--one of those old Southern things, you know? 'C'mon, I'm gonna spank you right as rain!' I never really knew what it meant (laughs).

While I was writing it, Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow's lead guitarist and musical director) was home one day in Atlanta, and we invited him over to play the slide-guitar solo on the song for us. We all just sat around together and jammed it out.

He had this to say about the new album: I think Blood expresses where we've been on this life journey. And we've done so with songs featuring piano and strings to those with a lot of guitar riffs. Blood is an accumulation of all the different styles we've used over the years, but it's still Collective Soul. I think it's the best we've ever done. I know you should think that, but I really do think it's the best. It's a good, consistent record. We're just so proud of it.

And further explained the title: "So much of it is based on the camaraderie-ship of the band. All of us basically have children, and my brother Dean just had a baby girl. Jesse's the only one who doesn't have kids, but he's basically a baby, in age anyway. My brother's in the band so there's blood there, but the five us - it's a family.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Collective Soul's Right As Rain

Collective Soul Announce 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum Announce Summer Tour

Collective Soul Shine Once Again Live

Sammy Hagar Supegroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour

More Collective Soul News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show- Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos- Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'- Vinnie Vincent- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery- Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show- Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Musical- more

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show

Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'

Vinnie Vincent Did Cancel Comeback Shows Says Appice

Adam Lambert To Mentor Queen Night Episode Of American Idol

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Releases New Music Video

Motley Crue Bring The Dirt To New Generation

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Recently Jammed With Mike Portnoy

Black Label Society Release 'Bored To Tears' Video

New Years Day Announce North American Headline Tour

Singled Out: Collective Soul's Right As Rain

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery

Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show

Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.