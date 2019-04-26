Singled Out: Collective Soul's Right As Rain

Collective Soul just released their new song " "Right As Rain" from their forthcoming album "Blood" (which comes out on June 21st.) E. Roland had the following to say about the song and the new album title:

'Right As Rain' is a phrase I had for a while. It was one my grandmother used to tell me about--one of those old Southern things, you know? 'C'mon, I'm gonna spank you right as rain!' I never really knew what it meant (laughs).

While I was writing it, Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow's lead guitarist and musical director) was home one day in Atlanta, and we invited him over to play the slide-guitar solo on the song for us. We all just sat around together and jammed it out.

He had this to say about the new album: I think Blood expresses where we've been on this life journey. And we've done so with songs featuring piano and strings to those with a lot of guitar riffs. Blood is an accumulation of all the different styles we've used over the years, but it's still Collective Soul. I think it's the best we've ever done. I know you should think that, but I really do think it's the best. It's a good, consistent record. We're just so proud of it.

And further explained the title: "So much of it is based on the camaraderie-ship of the band. All of us basically have children, and my brother Dean just had a baby girl. Jesse's the only one who doesn't have kids, but he's basically a baby, in age anyway. My brother's in the band so there's blood there, but the five us - it's a family.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





Related Stories

Collective Soul Announce 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum Announce Summer Tour

Collective Soul Shine Once Again Live

Sammy Hagar Supegroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour

More Collective Soul News

Share this article



