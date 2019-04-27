News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'

04-27-2019
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming a lyric video for "Hello Sunshine", the lead single from his forthcoming album, "Western Stars."

The clip features on old car with New Jersey plates traveling through the desert as the song unfolds. Due June 14, "Western Stars" will mark the 19th studio set from the singer; the project draws inspiration from the Southern California pop records of the late '60s and early '70s and features "sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements" while maintaining thematic ties to some of his own past work.

"It's connected to my solo records writing-wise," Springsteen told Variety in 2017, "more 'Tunnel Of Love' and 'Devils And Dust,' but it's not like them at all. Just different characters living their lives."

The rocker recorded "Western Stars" at his home studio in New Jersey; it was produced by Ron Aniello and includes appearances by Patti Scialfa, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell, among many others. Check out the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'

