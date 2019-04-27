Chrch Announce Summer Tour With Usnea

Chrch have announced that they will be hitting the road with Usnea this summer for a short 2-week tour visiting various cities, following their Pacific North West dates in June.

The new run of dates are set to get underway on July 5th at the Blue Lamp in Sacramento, CA and will wrap up on July 18th at Rhinoceropolis in Denver, CO.

Prior to that trek they will visit a handful of cities across the Pacific Northwest including Seattle, Pe Ell, Portland and Eugene. See all of the dates below:

6/20/2019 Litha Cascadia Pre Party @ Substation - Seattle, WA w/ Isenordal, Arkheron Thodol, Eye Of Nix

6/21/2019 Litha Cascadia @ Red Hawk Avalon - Pe Ell, WA [info]

6/22/2019 Tonic Lounge - Portland, OR w/ Hell, Usnea, Taarna

6/23/2019 Old Nick's Pub - Eugene, OR

w/ Usnea:

7/05/2019 Blue Lamp - Sacramento, CA

7/06/2019 Elbo Room Jack London - Oakland, CA

7/07/2019 5 Star Bar - Los Angeles, CA

7/08/2019 Space - San Diego, CA

7/09/2019 Yucca Tap Room - Phoenix, AZ

7/10/2019 Lost Well/Beer Land - Austin, TX

7/11/2019 Santos - New Orleans, LA

7/12/2019 529 - Atlanta, GA

7/13/2019 Drkmttr - Nashville, TN

7/14/2019 Vino's - Little Rock, AR

7/15/2019 Lantern - Lexington, KY

7/16/2019 Fubar - St Louis, MO

7/17/2019 Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

7/18/2019 Rhinoceropolis - Denver, CO





