Chrch Announce Summer Tour With Usnea
04-27-2019
Chrch have announced that they will be hitting the road with Usnea this summer for a short 2-week tour visiting various cities, following their Pacific North West dates in June.
The new run of dates are set to get underway on July 5th at the Blue Lamp in Sacramento, CA and will wrap up on July 18th at Rhinoceropolis in Denver, CO.
Prior to that trek they will visit a handful of cities across the Pacific Northwest including Seattle, Pe Ell, Portland and Eugene. See all of the dates below:
6/20/2019 Litha Cascadia Pre Party @ Substation - Seattle, WA w/ Isenordal, Arkheron Thodol, Eye Of Nix
w/ Usnea:
