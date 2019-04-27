Corrosion Of Conformity, Crowbar, Lo-Pan Summer Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity have announced that they will be hitting the road of the second leg of their North American headline tour this summer in support of their latest album " No Cross No Crown".

The veteran band recruited Crowbar, Lo-Pan and Quaker City Night Hawks to support them on the trek which will be dubbed A Quest To Believe, A Call To The Void II Tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 26th in Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance and will be wrapping up on August 25th in Providence, Rhode Island at the Fete Music Hall. See the dates below:

7/26/2019 The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

7/27/2019 Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

7/28/2019 Heavy MTL - Montreal, QC *

7/29/2019 Dallas Nightclub - Kitchener, ON

7/31/2019 Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

8/01/2019 Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

8/02/2019 The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

8/03/2019 KISW's Pain In The Grass @ White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA *

8/05/2019 Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

8/06/2019 Pop's - Sauget, IL

8/07/2019 Slowdown - Omaha, NE

8/10/2019 Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

8/11/2019 Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

8/13/2019 Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

8/14/2019 The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

8/15/2019 Psycho Swim @ Daylight Beach Club - Las Vegas, NV *

8/16/2019 Encore - Tucson, AZ

8/17/2019 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

8/19/2019 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

8/21/2019 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL

8/22/2019 The Tarheel - Jacksonville, NC

8/23/2019 Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

8/24/2019 Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

8/25/2019 Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

10/13/2019 MegaCruise 2019 - Los Angeles, CA *

* COC only





