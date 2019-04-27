News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Corrosion Of Conformity, Crowbar, Lo-Pan Summer Tour

04-27-2019
Corrosion Of Conformity

Corrosion Of Conformity have announced that they will be hitting the road of the second leg of their North American headline tour this summer in support of their latest album " No Cross No Crown".

The veteran band recruited Crowbar, Lo-Pan and Quaker City Night Hawks to support them on the trek which will be dubbed A Quest To Believe, A Call To The Void II Tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 26th in Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance and will be wrapping up on August 25th in Providence, Rhode Island at the Fete Music Hall. See the dates below:

7/26/2019 The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY
7/27/2019 Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY
7/28/2019 Heavy MTL - Montreal, QC *
7/29/2019 Dallas Nightclub - Kitchener, ON
7/31/2019 Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY
8/01/2019 Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI
8/02/2019 The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI
8/03/2019 KISW's Pain In The Grass @ White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA *
8/05/2019 Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
8/06/2019 Pop's - Sauget, IL
8/07/2019 Slowdown - Omaha, NE
8/10/2019 Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO
8/11/2019 Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO
8/13/2019 Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID
8/14/2019 The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
8/15/2019 Psycho Swim @ Daylight Beach Club - Las Vegas, NV *
8/16/2019 Encore - Tucson, AZ
8/17/2019 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM
8/19/2019 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX
8/21/2019 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL
8/22/2019 The Tarheel - Jacksonville, NC
8/23/2019 Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA
8/24/2019 Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
8/25/2019 Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI
10/13/2019 MegaCruise 2019 - Los Angeles, CA *
* COC only


Related Stories


Corrosion Of Conformity, Crowbar, Lo-Pan Summer Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin Teaming For Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Release 'The Luddite' Video

Corrosion Of Conformity Talk Reunion With Pepper Keenan

Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died

Danzig And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Short Tour

More Corrosion Of Conformity News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'- Def Leppard Announce Next Box Set Series Release- Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'- more

Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show- Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos- Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'- Vinnie Vincent- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery- Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show- Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Musical- more

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'

Def Leppard Announce Next Box Set Series Release

Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'

Exodus Release Early Live Recording To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads Robert Johnson Premiers

Society 1Recruit Punk Icon To Mix New Album

Lonely Robot Releases 'Authorship Of Our Lives' Video

Corrosion Of Conformity, Crowbar, Lo-Pan Summer Tour

Ron Keel Band Releases 'Fight Like A Band' Video

Chrch Announce Summer Tour With Usnea

Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show

Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'

Vinnie Vincent Did Cancel Comeback Shows Says Appice

Adam Lambert To Mentor Queen Night Episode Of American Idol

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Releases New Music Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.