Exodus Release Early Live Recording To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Bay area thrash veterans Exodus are celebrating their 40th anniversary with the release of a new single. The track is a recently unearthed live recording of 'No Love (Live At Day In The Dirt 1984)'.

Gary Holt had this to say, "Day In The Dirt was almost like the Bay Area thrash metal Woodstock, our own underground version on the legendary Day On The Green shows we all attended so many times.

"What happened that day at Aquatic Park in Berkeley has gone down in Bay Area lore as an epic day for the underground thrash scene. The brainchild of the late great Wes Robinson, we were fortunate to have been a key part of such a great show. It was Rick Hunolt's second Exodus show as well I believe!" Check out the song here.





