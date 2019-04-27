Lonely Robot Releases 'Authorship Of Our Lives' Video

Kino, Frost*, Arena, It Bites star John Mitchell's Lonely Robot has released a brand new music video for the project's latest single "Authorship Of Our Lives."

The song is the third single release from the new Lonely Robot studio album "Under Stars", which hit stores last Friday (April 26th). John had the following to say about the new song, " Authorship Of Our Lives is a quasi-anthem in as much I decided to write something with a positive message for once.

"We (as humans) DO have the ability to pull out of the economic and ecological downward spiral we are currently spinning in. We CAN rewrite our own history. We ARE authors of our own future." Watch the video here





