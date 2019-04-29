News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury

04-29-2019
Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith performed their second Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency show without drummer Joey Kramer in the lineup on April 26th, due to injury.

Kramer - who is recovering from a minor accident this past week that resulted in a shoulder injury - had his drum tech, John Douglas, perform in his place on Friday, as he did during an April 23 gig at the Park MGM's Park Theater.

The Boston outfit roared through their standard 17-song set with Douglas, which brings to a close the first series of shows during the 2019 residency and will continue in June, July, and later in the year.

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes confirmed Kramer's health issue on Thursday, tweeting: "From @Aerosmith management. @joeykramer had a minor accident and is totally fine, but he hurt his shoulder in the process so he won't be playing tomorrow.'" Tomorrow meaning Friday @ParkTheaterLV. No other information at this time." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury

