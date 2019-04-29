Bloodywood Score A Viral Hit With 'Machi Bhasad ' Video New Delhi based Indian Folk Metal band Bloodywood have scored a viral hit with their recently released music video for their single "Machi Bhasad (Expect A Riot)". That new visual amassed over 180,000 views in just four dates on YouTube after it was released last week. The song was originally created for the forthcoming Ubisoft game "Beyond Good and Evil 2" The band has this to say, "Machi Bhasad is a track with a political message that celebrates the power of a new generation and its potential to be better than the last. "Outside the context of the game, this song is intended as both a tribute and a call to action. It's a tribute to musicians and leaders who inspired people like ourselves to think and act in a way that'll benefit everyone. To question an unjust system that serves a few at the cost of the many. It's a call to action for our generation to finish the work started by all those who came before us. To Become the straw that broke the proverbial camel's back, and change the world for the better." Watch the video here.

Related Stories



Bloodywood Score A Viral Hit With 'Machi Bhasad ' Video More Bloodywood News Share this article

