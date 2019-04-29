Getaway Van Release 'Lord I've Been Running' Video

Up and coming Vancouver rockers Getaway Van have released a music video for their single "Lord I've Been Running" from their self-titled debut album.

The band had this to say about the new clip, "'Lord I've Been Running' is the second single from our debut, full-length album. Written by bassist, Zack Fox, this is a song about the tribulations of life, and the toll it can take on a person.

"We've all always loved this song due to the high energy and it's almost desperate nature. The powerful vocals and incessantly running guitars really seem to get people moving, and help make it a memorable track.

"It's certainly a song that everyone can find a connection to on a personal level, and as such, it was the natural choice for our first music video to come from this album." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

More Getaway Van News

Share this article



