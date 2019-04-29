Kiefer Sutherland Announces U.S. Tour

Kiefer Sutherland has announced that he will be launching a U.S. tour next month in support of his just released sophomore album "Reckless & Me" and has revealed the initial dates.

Sutherland will be launching the trek on May 29th in Austin, TX at 3Ten Austin City Limits Live. The dates will also include the previously announced performances at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN on June 7th and the CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8th on the Budweiser Forever Country Stage. See all dates below.

Kiefer had this to say, "I couldn't have imagined the depth with which I have fallen in love with touring. To have the opportunity to convey intimate, personal stories to an audience has proven to be priceless."



Kiefer Sutherland Tour Dates:

Wed, 5/29 - Austin, TX - 3Ten Austin City Limits Live

Thur, 5/30 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe - The Big Barn

Fri, 5/31 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas

Sat, 6/1 - West Siloam Springs, OK - Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs

Mon, 6/3 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

Tue, 6/4 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

Thur, 6/6 - Franklin, TN - Franklin Theatre

Fri, 6/7 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

Sat, 6/8 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest

Sat, 6/22 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

Sun, 6/23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Tue, 6/25 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza





