Premiere: Bumbasee's Kanye, Skrillex and Bob Dylan Followed By ONEDUO Remix Taste & Tone/Atlantic Records artist Bumbasee turned heads with his track "Kanye, Skrillex and Bob Dylan" and we are pleased to premiere a new ONEDUO remix called "Tooth and Nail". Bumbasee (LA based producer Alex Tirheimer) had the following to say about the new remix, "ONEDUO absolutely flipped this song on it's head. I love the direction they took it and how it still feels unrestrained like the original, but in a totally different way. It's a heavy one!" In addition to "Tooth and Nail" (stream that below). Oneduo also remixed "Kanye Skrillex Bob Dylan". Check it out here. "Kanye, Skrillex and Bob Dylan" is billed as an homage to leaders and revolutionaries in their craft, but also three names you'd never expect to see next to each other. Bumbasee loved the level of absurdity of mashing them up, like an oddly awesome designer human.

