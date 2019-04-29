Rammstein Release 'Radio' Video

German rockers Rammstein have released a brand new music video for their latest single "Radio". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album.

The new studio album, the band's first since 2009's "Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da", is set to hit stores on May 17th and was produced by Olsen Involtini with Rammstein.

The video for the new track was directed by Joern Heitmann and can be streamed here. "Radio," follows the release of the album's lead single "Deutschland", which has enjoyed almost a million streams and views in the month since its release.





Related Stories

Rammstein Release New Video and Announce Album

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour 2018 In Review

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour

Rammstein Resuming Work On First Album Since 2009

Linkin Park Change Their Style Too Much Says Rammstein Star

Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show

More Rammstein News

Share this article



