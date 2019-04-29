The Stray Cats Release 'Rock It Off' Video

The Stray Cats have released a brand new music video for their latest single "Rock It Off." The track comes from their forthcoming album 40, which will be released on May 24th.

The new music video takes fans behind the scenes with the acclaimed band as their recorded their new studio album at a studio in Nashville. Watch the clip here.



The trio will be hitting the road this spring for their 40th anniversary tour with legs across North America and Europe beginning on June 21st at the Azkena Rock Festival in Vitoria, Spain. See the dates below:

6/21 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

6/23 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Birmingham O2Academy

6/25 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester O2 Apollo

6/26 - London, United Kingdom - London Eventim Apollo

6/27 - London, United Kingdom - London Eventim Apollo

6/29 - Tilloloy, France - Retro C Trop

7/1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

7/3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

7/4 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

7/6 - Tours, France - American Tours Festival

7/7 - Belfort, France - Les Eurockeennes

7/9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Killesberg

7/11 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

7/13 - Aix-Les-Bains, France - Musilac Festival

7/18 - Pori, Finland - Pori Jazz Festival

7/20 - Falun, Sweden - Summer Jamboree-Falun

8/3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Resort Casino-Ovation Hall

8/6 - New York, NY - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

8/13 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

8/14 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

8/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Garden

8/18 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

8/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

8/28 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

8/31 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's

9/1 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's





Related Stories

The Stray Cats Announce First New Album On 26 Years

Stray Cats Recording First New Album in 25 Years

The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years

More Stray Cats News

Share this article



