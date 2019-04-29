Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Human Target' Video

Thy Art Is Murder have released a music video for their track 'Human Target.' The song is the title cut to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on July 26th.

Guitarist Andy Marsh had this to say about the new track, "'Human Target' was the last song written for the album as I felt we lacked an opening track to set the mood and provide the impact for what was to come.

"Human organ harvesting had been brought to my attention as a serious matter that wasn't receiving much coverage (or not enough for me to hear about it) and I thought the issue required more scrutiny and awareness.

"To distil the metaphors of proletariat subjugation down to the visceral injustice of taking away the engines of life, seemed to be a powerful atmosphere to open the record." Watch the video here.





