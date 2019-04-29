Uriah Heep Ready To Hit The Road With Judas Priest Uriah Heep are geating up to launch an extensive North American tour later this week with Judas Priest in support of their latest studio album "Living The Dream". The tour will get underway this Friday, May 3rd in Hollywood, FL at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino and will wrap up on June 29th in Las Vegas, NV at The Joint. Dave Rimmer shared his excitement, "'Speaking as a life long Rock/Metal fan myself, I am very excited that Judas Priest and Uriah Heep will be joining forces to bring a night of Classic British Rock/Metal across North America this May/June 2019! See all you Rockers there!"



Frontman Bernie Shaw had this to say," Judas Priest and Uriah Heep on stage together again in the USA. The BEST of BRITISH METAL and BRITISH ROCK coming to rock you guys from coast to coast. NOT a night to miss if you're a fan of Classic English 70's Rock! "With both bands playing new songs from their new albums plus all the classic favourites , l can't wait to blow the roof off every arena on the tour! It's gonna be killer. It's gonna rock. Live music at its best! See ya there!"



Mick Box addws, "Judas Priest/Uriah Heep: Nearly 100 years of British Metal and Classic Rock on one stage. Both bands with outstanding new albums, considered to be by the fans and the media alike, to be some of their their best work, which just confirms the fact it will be an amazing tour and one not to miss. High Calibre, High Octane music coming at you every single night. It cannot get better than that. We cannot wait! 'Appy days!"



JUDAS PRIEST

With Special Guests URIAH HEEP

2019 TOUR DATES



May 3rd: Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino

May 4th: Miramar, FL - Village Door Music Hall *

May 6th: Nashville, TN-Municipal Auditorium

May 8th: Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

May 9th: Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

May 10th: Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

May 11th: Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

May 12th: Washington, DC - Anthem

May 14th: Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

May 15th: Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

May 16th: Uncastville, CT - Mohegan Sun

May 18th: Albany, NY - The Palace

May 19th: Albany, NY - The Palace

May 20th: Sellersville, PA - ST94 *

May 22nd: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 23rd: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 25th: Chicago, IL - Rosemount

May 28th: Austin, TX - Moody Theater

May 29th: Austin, TX - Moody Theater

May 31st: Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

June 1st: Little Rock, AR - Riverfest Ampitheatre

June 3rd: St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

June 4th: Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *

June 5th: Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

June 8th: Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

June 10th: Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

June 11th: Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

June 13th: Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

June 14th: Prince George, BC - CN Centre

June 16th: Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

June 17th: Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

June 19th: Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

June 21st: Seattle, WA - Showare Center

June 22nd: Portland, OR - Moda Center

June 24th: San Francisco, CA - Warfield

June 25th: San Francisco, CA - Warfield

June 27th: Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

June 28th: Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

June 29th - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint



*Uriah Heep Only

