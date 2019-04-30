|
Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour
04-30-2019
Billy Idol and Bryan Adams have announced that they will be teaming up for a brief coheadlining tour that will visit a handful of U.S. cities this summer.
The 8-city trek is scheduled to kick off on August 1st in Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and will wrap up on August 12th in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live.
The tour will also include stops in Uncasville, CT, Wantagh, NY, Syracuse, NY, Clarkston, MI, Darien Center, NY, and Holmdel, NJ. See all of the dates below:
Bryan Adams and Billy Idol Coheadline Tour Dates:
