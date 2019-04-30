Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams have announced that they will be teaming up for a brief coheadlining tour that will visit a handful of U.S. cities this summer.

The 8-city trek is scheduled to kick off on August 1st in Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and will wrap up on August 12th in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live.

The tour will also include stops in Uncasville, CT, Wantagh, NY, Syracuse, NY, Clarkston, MI, Darien Center, NY, and Holmdel, NJ. See all of the dates below:

Bryan Adams and Billy Idol Coheadline Tour Dates:

Thursday, August 1, 2019 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Saturday, August 3, 2019 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, August 4, 2019 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Friday, August 9, 2019 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, August 10, 2019 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Monday, August 12, 2019 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live





