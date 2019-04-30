News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

04-30-2019
Billy Idol

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams have announced that they will be teaming up for a brief coheadlining tour that will visit a handful of U.S. cities this summer.

The 8-city trek is scheduled to kick off on August 1st in Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and will wrap up on August 12th in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live.

The tour will also include stops in Uncasville, CT, Wantagh, NY, Syracuse, NY, Clarkston, MI, Darien Center, NY, and Holmdel, NJ. See all of the dates below:

Bryan Adams and Billy Idol Coheadline Tour Dates:
Thursday, August 1, 2019 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Saturday, August 3, 2019 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, August 4, 2019 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tuesday, August 6, 2019 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Friday, August 9, 2019 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Monday, August 12, 2019 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live


