He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'Boogiewoman'

He Is Legend have released a brand new song called "Boogiewoman." The track comes from their forthcoming album "White Bat", which will be hitting stores on June 28th.

"Boogiewoman" is the second track revealed from the new album, following the release of the title track late last year. Check out the online stream of the song here



Frontman Schuylar Croom had this to say, "White Bat is the purest, most passionate, and the most united He is Legend has been since we wrote It Hates You. I think this album has something for every fan of each chapter in our history."



He continues and says that the album "has a moodiness and heaviness we haven't ventured into in a while. It's conceptual. More than the content and concept, the music is representative of what we are now."





Related Stories

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend

He Is Legend Announce New Album and Record Deal

Norma Jean, He Is Legend, Capsize, and Comrades Spring Tour

More He Is Legend News

Share this article



