He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'Boogiewoman'
04-30-2019
He Is Legend have released a brand new song called "Boogiewoman." The track comes from their forthcoming album "White Bat", which will be hitting stores on June 28th.
"Boogiewoman" is the second track revealed from the new album, following the release of the title track late last year. Check out the online stream of the song here
