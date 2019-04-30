News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'Boogiewoman'

04-30-2019
He Is Legend

He Is Legend have released a brand new song called "Boogiewoman." The track comes from their forthcoming album "White Bat", which will be hitting stores on June 28th.

"Boogiewoman" is the second track revealed from the new album, following the release of the title track late last year. Check out the online stream of the song here

Frontman Schuylar Croom had this to say, "White Bat is the purest, most passionate, and the most united He is Legend has been since we wrote It Hates You. I think this album has something for every fan of each chapter in our history."

He continues and says that the album "has a moodiness and heaviness we haven't ventured into in a while. It's conceptual. More than the content and concept, the music is representative of what we are now."


