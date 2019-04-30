Mumford & Sons Go Behind The Scenes Of Intimate Tour With Documentary

Vevo has premiered a new original documentary "Mumford & Sons - 12 Years Strong," along with an exclusive live performance of the track "Forever."

The documentary takes fans behind-the-scenes look at the acclaimed band during their US Delta tour featuring footage of intimate shows at some of their favorite record shops in various cities including Nashville, Atlanta and Indianapolis and features a cameo from legendary Americana guitarist Jerry Douglas.

The band had this to say about the special trek, "We closed the doors a bit more and we lost the beauty of connecting with a smaller audience." Watch it here



The Vevo original also features a cameo from legendary Americana guitarist Jerry Douglas, who joins the band during a special performance. The band take a retrospective look back to their 2012 hit record Babel, documenting how much has changed and the impact it has had on their current record, Delta.

"'This tour is a celebration of collaboration. Whether that's a collaboration of the four of us and the audience or a collaboration of the audience members and themselves". Watch the live clip for "Forever" here.





