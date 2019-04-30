Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert Lineup Expanded

The Bullet Boys and an all-star band are the latest additions to the lineup announced for the upcoming The 5th Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert.

The special event will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund and is scheduled to take place this Sunday, May 5th. Last year's event raised over $50,000 for the charity.

The lineup for the headlining act, Eddie Trunk's All Star Band, was just announced and will include Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick and Robbie Crane; Keith Nelson (Buckcherry); Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill); actor/musician Sean McNabb (Lynch Mob, Dokken); Simon Wright (DIO, AC/DC, UFO), Jerry Montano (Hellyeah, Danzig), Ace Von Johnson (Faster Pussycat, LA Guns), Johnny Martin (LA Guns), Joey Scott (Lizzy Borden) Jimmy Burkard (West Bound, Billy Idol), Chas West (West Bound, Bonham, Lynch Mob) and Randy Rhoads' brother singer Kelle Rhoads along with Nikki Lane Taylor and Gregory Alan Coates from the Kelle Rhoads Band. Find more details here.





