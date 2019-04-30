News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Soto Streaming New Song 'Origami'

04-30-2019
Soto

Veteran rock vocalist Jeff Scott Soto's solo band Soto have released a stream of their new track "Origami", which is the title song to their forthcoming album.

The new record from the singer, best known for his work with Yngwie Malmsteen, Talisman, Journey and Sons Of Apollo is scheduled to hit stores on May 27th.

Jeff Scott Soto had this to say about the song, "This is one of the earlier tunes brought to us by our new bassist, Tony Dickinson, who has experience with giving us singles from the first two Soto albums, so he is a veteran with us even before joining the band!

"The word origami is never used in the song but made for a great title and even better album title! It has Prog bits, very heavy moments yet very melodic, what we call melody with muscle! It also features some amazing frenetic guitar work from Jorge Salan, a proper blaster representative of the album!" Listen to it here.


