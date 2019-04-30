Steely Dan Add Residency To Fall US Tour

(hennemusic) Steely Dan have added a six-night residency at New York's Beacon Theater to their fall US tour. Steely Dan are currently in the middle of their "Reelin' In The Chips 2" residency at the Venetian Theater at the Venetian in Las Vegas; the nine-date run concludes on May 11.

Starting October 15, the series will see Donald Fagen and company perform a different classic album in its entirety - including "Aja", "The Royal Scam", "The Nightfly" and "Gaucho" - as well as a Greatest Hits and Popular Demand shows.

The New York events are part of an extensive fall trek, which will open in Youngstown, OH on August 27 and feature additional residencies at the Orpheum Theater in Boston, MA and The Met in Philadelphia, PA featuring full album performances, as well. See the upcoming dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With New York City Street Naming Ceremony

Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

Steely Dan Announces 2019 Tour Of The UK And Ireland

Late Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker NYC Street Honor Announced

Steely Dan Announce Full Album Performance Residency Shows

New Move Made In Steely Dan Ownership Lawsuit

Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan Teaming For American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67 2017 In Review

Donald Fagen Reflects On Final Visit With Walter Becker

More Steely Dan News

Share this article



