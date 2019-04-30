The Who Reveal Special Guest For North American Moving On! Tour

The Who are preparing to hit the road next week to launch their North American Moving On! Tour and the band has revealed an impressive list of special guests for the trek.

The first leg of the tour is scheduled to kick off on May 7th at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI and will conclude on June 1st at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.

The leg will feature assorted guests including Dirty Honey, Arkells and Reignwolf, Peter Wolf, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Leslie Mendelson,The HillBenders and MOON VS SUN (Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk). See the dates and guest list below:

May 7 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI SPECIAL GUEST: Dirty Honey

May 9 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY SPECIAL GUEST: Arkells

May 11 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA SPECIAL GUEST: Peter Wolf

May 13 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY SPECIAL GUEST: Leslie Mendelson

May 16 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN SPECIAL GUEST: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

May 18 - Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center - Noblesville, IN SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

May 21 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

May 23 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis - Maryland Heights, MO SPECIAL GUEST: The HillBenders

May 25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA SPECIAL GUEST: Peter Wolf

May 28 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI SPECIAL GUEST: Arkells

May 30 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

June 1 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON SPECIAL GUEST: MOON VS SUN (Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk)



Fall Dates

Sept 6 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN

Sept 8 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - Alpine Valley, WI

Sept 10 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Sept 13 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

Sept 15 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

Sept 18 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

Sept 20 - BB&T Center - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sept 22 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Sept 25 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

Sept 27 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

Sept 29 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

Oct 11 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 13 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16 - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University - San Diego, CA

Oct 19 - T-Mobile Park - Home of the Seattle Mariners - Seattle, WA

Oct 21 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

Oct 23 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB





